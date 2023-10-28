Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Actor Mouni Roy will be seen in a host avatar on the Indian version of American dating reality series 'Temptation Island'.

Speaking of the show, Mouni said, "Temptation is a forever concept. From Adam and Eve's forbidden fruit to the captivating Mohini avatar of Lord Vishnu, even the gods couldn't escape it, we are still humans!"

Also Read | Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan’s Brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan to Roast Housemates in Their Signature Comic Style!.

Mouni will host the show along with Karan Kundrra.

Excited about the hosting stint, Karan shared, "Having personally enjoyed watching the show, I believe it's a refreshingly unique concept for Indian audiences, setting it apart from other reality shows. It's a thrilling journey where couples openly confront their issues and desires to test the strength of their love. Instead of discussing problems in private, these couples openly are going to confront their challenges to see if their love can overcome their desires."

Also Read | Disha Patani's Latest Flying Kick Video Will Surely Make You Go Learn Martial Arts!.

The Indian version of the show will be out on November 3 on JioCinema. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)