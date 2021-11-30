Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): 'Mukkabaaz' fame Vineet Kumar Singh revealed on Tuesday he tied the knot with actor Ruchiraa Gormaray a day ago.

Taking to Instagram, Vineet wrote, "29/11/2021 Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life!Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

Alongside the note, Vineet shared a picture of himself and his wife from their wedding day.

Netizens have flooded Vineet's post with congratulatory messages.

"This is so heartwarming to see ... congratulations you beautiful souls," actor Sobhita Dhulipala commented.

"Congratulations to both of you," actor Manav Vij wrote.

Reportedly, Vineet and Ruchiraa had been dating each other for the past eight years.(ANI)

