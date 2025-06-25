Actor Vineet Kumar Singh recently went through a stressful moment when he got stuck at Dubai Airport because of rising tensions in the Middle East. The Superboys of Malegaon actor shared the experience on social media, posting updates in real-time. In an Instagram story, Vineet wrote, “I am at Dubai Airport. 9:23 pm Dubai Time. Immigration done. Waiting at the gate for my flight. Fingers crossed.” Later, he updated fans again, confirming he had landed safely in Mumbai. ‘Superboys of Malegaon’: Vineet Kumar Singh Reveals How He Improvised Powerful ‘Writer Baap Hota Hai’ Dialogue From Trailer.

Speaking to News 18, Vineet said, “We had no idea what was going on around 10 pm. Then we were told that boarding had started. Though the flight took off a bit late, everything went smoothly. Emirates Airlines and the Dubai airport staff handled the situation very well.” He also told Hindustan Times, “While waiting for the flight, I started getting calls and messages. I found out that UAE airspace had been closed. Everyone’s phones started ringing, but the airport staff didn’t let panic spread. We finally took off around 10:45 pm.” ‘Jaat’ Trailer: Sunny Deol Unleashes an ‘Atom Bomb’ of Action, While Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh Make Menacing Impact (Watch Video)

Vineet, who also shared that he and his wife Ruchira are expecting a baby, added, “Family sitting far away does get worried. People at the airport started talking about war, but I stayed calm. News isn’t always accurate. When I landed, my whole family was awake and hugged me. It was emotional.”

Vineet was last seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. He was also seen in Sunny Deol’s Jaat. Vineet has also been part Mukkabaaz, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, Bombay Talkies.

