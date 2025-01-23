Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Coldplay singer Chris Martin attended a close-knit celebration of five year anniversary of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sachin recently attended the Coldplay concert in Mumbai.

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation established by Sachin and his wife Anjali Tendulkar has marked five years of serving the less privileged and the needy in in the areas of health, education, and sports for development.

To celebrate the occasion, the STF organised a closed-knit celebration at the Bombay Club. It was attended by Coldplay singer Coldplay's Chris Martin was in attendance and engaged in a private conversation with Sachin Tendulkar, a press release by the STF stated.

Chris donned a dapper look as he wore an all-black outfit paired with white sneakers. He congratulated Sachin for achievement and his commitment to ensuring better living for the needy with primary focus areas of health, education, and sports for children.

The theme of the evening, "Shine Brighter Together" shed light on the Foundation's core idea of impacting lives, especially children through sports, health and education.

As for Sara Tendulkar, who recently donned the mantle of Director at the Foundation, this evening marked her first official engagement.

Reflecting on her family's commitment to bettering lives and the transformative potential of the Foundation's initiatives, Sara said, "Growing up, I was always inspired by my family, who shaped my understanding of the power of giving. I had the opportunity to witness the Foundation's work and see the spark of hope that lights up in the lives of not just the children but in entire families. Over the last five years, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation has touched over a 100,000 young lives, and that's a hundred thousand reasons to keep going. I am grateful to everyone who believed in us and stood by our side to make this journey possible."

"As Director, I cannot wait to build on what my parents started and make sure that every little dream gets noticed and nurtured. I look forward to this journey as we light up a world of possibilities for children who are the future," she added.At the event, a short film introduced the guests to the Foundation's work. It featured the continued dedication of the Tendulkars and STF towards a shared dream of empowering the young dreamers, through strategic partnerships.

The work done by the 15+ NGO partners who STF collaborates with was acknowledged and applauded by the attendees.

Pressing on the Foundation's journey, Sachin Tendulkar shared, "When I walked back to the pavilion one last time, I had an inkling in my mind that my innings was far from over. Anjali and I had this vision to do something to ease living for the less privileged and give young dreamers some assistance to believe in themselves and take flight. We realized that the germination of the idea was easier than implementing it. Eventually, STF came into being and now we've traversed half a decade of doing our bit. The journey is in full swing and with Sara leading the way now, I am confident that STF will continue to transform million dreams into reality and give wings to the doers."

He continued, "Starting with a humble vision of connecting with people and assisting them in realizing their full potential, STF is at the threshold to expand its sports-for-development initiatives multi-fold, so that millions more children and youth across the corners get benefitted.

The futuristic vision looks at creating more advanced infrastructure in rural areas, strengthening healthcare access for children through collaborations with local hospitals and authorities, and introducing innovative education programs aimed at bridging opportunity gaps and skill development. By merging the core vision with a new zeal, STF aims to make the next decade a decade of fulfilling 'billions of dreams', the release added.

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) was established in 2019 by global cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, a paediatrician and philanthropist.

It provides a platform to connect people, institutions, and resources passionate about driving social change. The foundation strives to provide equal opportunities to children and create a better world for them, the release added.

At STF the mission is to drive meaningful social impact in the areas of health, education, and sports for development.

Guided by a commitment to uplift overlooked communities, STF focuses on addressing underfunded causes, supporting marginalized groups, and creating sustainable opportunities for growth. (ANI)

