Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin stopped his song midway to mention Jasprit Bumrah's name during the Coldplay concert in Mumbai on January 19. In the video which has gone viral, the fans at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai were seen grooving to the popular 'Sky Full of Stars' song when Chris Martin abruptly asked them to stop. However, the disappointed reactions from the crowd soon turned into loud cheers when he mentioned Jasprit Bumrah's name. He said, "Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage." After saying good night and thanking the fans, he added, "He says he needs to bowl at me now." In another video, he was seen chanting 'Bumrah' after hearing it from the crowd and said, "We'll ask him to wait 15 minutes." IND vs ENG 2025: 'Jasprit Bumrah Won't Be Available for First Two ODIs Against England, Told to Off-load', India Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar.

Chris Martin Mentions Jasprit Bumrah's Name During Coldplay Concert

Chris Martin Chants 'Bumrah, Bumrah'

