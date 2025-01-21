After Chris Martin said “Shah Rukh Khan forever" during his performance in Mumbai, the Bollywood superstar has now come up with a reply for the Coldplay frontman and said that he is “one in a billion”. The "Jawan" actor took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of Martin giving a shoutout to the Badshah of Bollywood and saying “Shah Rukh Khan forever”. ‘Thank You for Forgiving Us’: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Apologises to Indian Fans for Britain’s Colonial Past at Mumbai Concert (Watch Video).

“CHRIS MARTIN FOREVER & EVER…” SRK wrote in reply.

View Shah Rukh Khan's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The superstar also shared that Chris Martin makes him special like his songs.

SRK added: “Look at the stars.look how they shine for you..and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special..like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, @coldplay !!!”

Apart from giving a cheer to SRK, Martin also spoke in Hindi for his fans and said: “Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot Khushi ho rahi hai.”

For the unversed, Coldplay will perform in Mumbai on 18, 19, and 21 January this year. Meanwhile, the second leg of the Indian tour will take place in Ahmedabad on 25 and 26 January.

The band includes frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

In other news, recently the Pathaan star’s good friend Farah Khan revealed that he gifts her cars after every movie they work on.

During a heart-to-heart chat with Archana Puran Singh asked Farah which was the most expensive gift she had gotten from a star. To this, the Om Shanti Om maker revealed that Shah Rukh Khan gifts a car to her after their every movie.

Dropping sneak peeks from the visit on IG, Archana Puran Singh captioned the post, "We made Farah's LAST WISH come true...Watch... YouTube Link in the bio! @farahkhankunder". 'He Needs to Bowl at Me Now' Chris Martin Stops Song to Mention Jasprit Bumrah's Name During Coldplay Concert in Mumbai, Fans React With Loud Cheers (Watch Videos).

Shah Rukh and Farah have earlier delivered iconic movies such as Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and Happy New Year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).