Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Bollywood socialite Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police allegedly in connection with the Rs 252-crore drugs case.

He has been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Ghatkopar unit tomorrow at 10 AM for questioning, according to Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Orry has landed himself in legal trouble. He was among several individuals named in an FIR lodged on March 15 by Katra police for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra.

As per a press release from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, "Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding an issue involving certain guests who were staying at Hotel of Katra and found taking Alcohol, Katra police has lodged an FIR on March 15 against Orhan Awatramani (ORRY), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina, who consumed alcohol in hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and non-vegitarian diet is not allowed inside Cottage Suite as it is strictly prohibited at such a divine place of Mata vaishnodevi pilgrimage."

The release noted, "Sensing the gravity of the matter, strict instructions were passed by SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh (JKPS) to nab the defaulters, thereby setting an example of no tolerance of any such act of drugs or alcohol at religious places, which hurts the sentiments of the common masses."

As per the release, the team was constituted under the supervision of SP Katra, DySP Katra, and SHO Katra to track down the culprits who violated the rule of the land and showed disrespect to the sentiments of people associated with the faith. (ANI)

