Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss 17' winner Munawar Faruqui will be seen co-hosting the new show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga- Jodiyon Ka Reality Check'.

Excited about the hosting stint, Munawar in a press note said, "What's life without a little panga? On Pati Patni Aur Panga, I'll be bringing out the everyday moments and fun disagreements that couples go through- whether it's about wet towels, kitchen experiments, or forgotten anniversaries. I'll be sharing the pati's side of things, while Sonali Ma'am brings in the patni's perspective. I'm really excited to be working with Sonali ma'am, she's been an inspiration for years. Together, we're here to explore the real, relatable side of relationships with a bit of fun along the way."

As per the makers, the show, which will be out on COLORS soon, will give a "fun glimpse into the lives of celebrity couples, as they take on entertaining challenges that test their chemistry."

"Expect everything right from teamwork, love language moments, celebrating small wins, finishing each other's sentences, unspoken eye contact, keeping score, inside jokes, fun anecdotes, to ridiculous nicknames, and silly fights," a press note read.

Couples Gurmeet Choudhary-Debinna Bonnerjee, Hina Khan- Rocky Jaiswal, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani will participate in the show. (ANI)

