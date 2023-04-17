Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI) Movie Train Motion Pictures unveiled the first motion poster of its Muttiah Muralitharan biopic "800" on the occasion of the Sri Lankan cricket legend's 51st birthday.

The producers shared the poster of the Tamil film, starring "Slumdog Millionaire" actor Madhurr Mittal in the role of the spinner, on Monday.

"We are proud to bring you his story beyond the twists & turns across 22 yards. #HappyBirthdayMuralidaran. Presenting '800', the official bio-pic of #MuthiahMuralidaran starring #MadhurrMittal," the banner posted on Twitter.

Written-directed by MS Sripathy, the film is titled "800", after the record number of wickets Muralidaran took in Test cricket.

Muralitharan represented Sri Lanka in 133 Tests, 350 ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals. He took a staggering 800 wickets in the longest format, 534 in the ODIs and 13 in the T20s. He was also part of Sri Lanka's ODI World Cup triumph in 1996.

"800" will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. PTI

