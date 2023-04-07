New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): South Korean Foreign Minister, Park Jin, who is currently on a two-day official visit to India, on Friday, talked about the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu'.

Talking to ANI, Park said, "You know, natu natu dance is really popular in Korea. I saw the movie myself, Rise Roar and Revolt which is a fantastic movie. And also the story. I think it was an extraordinary story about the Indian people and history and I'm very glad that our Korean embassy has taken special attention to the Naatu Naatu and this movie and demonstrated our music, singing and dancing to the Indian public which I think is a great way to communicate with each other."

Also Read | Ahsoka Trailer: Rosario Dawson Returns As Ahsoka Tano to Fight Baddies in the Upcoming Star Wars Spinoff Series! (Watch Video).

Recently, a video of the South Korean embassy in India's staff grooving to the RRR's hit track has gone viral on social media. Not just that, the viral video also piqued the interest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of the embassy. The caption read, "We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!"

Also Read | Patang: Marathi Writer Milind Bokil's Short Story Gets a Screen Adaptation.

In the video, the staff at the embassy could be seen dancing together to the beats of 'Naatu Naatu'. Reacting to the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Lively and adorable team effort," followed by a thumbs-up emoji.

Park also expressed his love for Indian films and said, "I love Bollywood movies. I saw '3 Idiots' and also Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Chennai Express' which is one of my favourite movies. And also Rise, Roar and Revolt (RRR). So, I think that we need wider cultural exchanges between the two countries especially among young generations to understand each other and to appreciate India's culture and vice versa so that we can intensify our bilateral friendship and cooperation."

Park Jin is currently on a two-day official visit to India starting Friday. His visit to India comes as the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)