New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Actor Naga Chaitanya will be seen headlining filmmaker Venkat Prabhu's upcoming bilingual film.

The untitled film, which will be the actor's 22nd project, will be in Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read | Bobby Rydell, Bye Bye Birdie Star, Dies at 79.

With this particular project, Naga Chaitanya is marking his debut in Tamil cinema. Interestingly, Venkat Prabhu will make his foray Telugu industry with this bilingual.

Talking about the film, Venkat Prabhu said, "I am aware of Naga Chaitanya's strengths and the sensibilities of Telugu audiences and hence I have prepared a winning script for the movie. It is an out and out commercial entertainer. The film will not only have many noted actors but also have signed some popular technicians who will take care of different crafts."

Also Read | NC22: Naga Chaitanya To Star in Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu's Bilingual Film.

Touted as a commercial entertainer, the film will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)