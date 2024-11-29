Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Wedding bells ringing for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala! The duo is all set to tie the knot soon, and their pre-wedding festivities have already commenced.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's fan pages on social media are flooded with pictures and videos from the couple's pre-wedding ceremonies including haldi.

In the visuals, Sobhita looked exquisite in a bright red saree. She completed her look with a chunky choker and a mang tikka. For another look, she opted for a yellow outfit for the ceremony. Chaitanya was seen in a white kurta and pyjama.

Both Sobhita and Naga were seen beaming with joy as their friends and family members showered flowers on them.

Recently, Sobhita took to Instagram and shared pictures from her 'Pasupu Danchadam' ceremony. "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam And so it begins," she captioned the post. For the ceremony, Sobhita donned a vibrant saree with a gold and green border.

Pasupu Danchadam is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremony that marks the beginning of wedding festivities.Pasupu means turmeric and danchadam signifies crushing. The phrase roughly translates to "crushing wheat, stone, and turmeric together."

In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends. Veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni announced this exciting news by sharing pictures of his son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their engagement ceremony on his X handle.

Along with the post, he wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love Sobhitad chayakkineni."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. (ANI)

