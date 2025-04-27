Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Naga Chaitanya is enjoying his weekend vibes, as the actor gave fans a glimpse of how he is spending his Sunday with his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, and their adorable pet dog, Hash.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor gave a sneak peek into his relaxed Sunday. The pictures showed adorable moments with his dog, Hash, while Sobhita Dhulipala was seen relaxing beside him.

The caption read, "Sunday everything's," showing how much he enjoys these calm moments.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 last year. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Thandel, which also stars actress Sai Pallavi.

The story of Thandel revolves around the experience of fishermen who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters during one of their trips.

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting it, Thandel marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project, following their hit film Love Story. The film was released on February 7. (ANI)

