By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Popular digital influencer Nuseir Yassin, popularly known as Nas Daily announced the launch of his first-ever marketing agency, 1000 Media, in India.

Also Read | Paris Hilton Birthday: Check Out Best Moments from Her Red Carpet Style File (View Pics).

In a conversation with ANI, the vlogger expressed his wish to feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nas Daily videos.

"After a few years, you know, we see us expanding to many countries and helping, you know, hundreds of clients to create content. Our job really is to help people have a voice and build a voice. So success for us is successful customers, and we want to help a large number of customers. We want to help governments, the Prime Minister's Office, and big multinational corporations. That is really our goal as an agency; we're not just two or three people. We want to build one, 2000 people. So a scale that matters. We're looking for scale," he said.

Also Read | 'Dupahiya': Prime Video Announces Release Date for Sonam Nair's Comedy Series, Starring Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane (Watch Promo Video).

Nuseir's marketing agency will be headquartered in New York and he will have offices in India and Israel.

The influencer, who has nearly 14 million followers on YouTube, has elucidated his fondness for India and detailed reasons why he wanted to launch in India.

"You know, now is the time for India. It's time for India to take its products to the rest of the world, good products and why now? Because now content is much more important than ever before. Every brand, every agency, and every government needs to invest in content. Even the Prime Minister is making time for content. So it's very, very important," he stated.

He further said, "One hundred per cent it is time for India, not just with AI, but also with branding, with content, with social media. For every social media platform, the number one country is India. So you need, you know, a lot of innovation for social media and social networking should come out of India, and will come out of India. So I fully believe in that. And this is why we're, you know, we're investing with 1000 media. We already have India clients like Adani, like leverage, Edu, like fitter, a lot of the startups, we already have some clients, and you know, we're looking to expand more."

"I think there's a gap in India where a lot of Indian companies talk to only people in India. And if you're a technology company, you should also be talking to the world. The second gap I see is even inside India, there's not enough focus on performance marketing. There's not enough focus on content that performs as an ad. There's a lot of focus on organic content, but there's not a lot of focus on performance content. So that's another gap that I think we can fill for clients in India," said Nas.

The influencer praised Prime Minister's knowledge of social media and content creation. "You know, Prime Minister Modi understands social media better than many leaders that I met. He knows how to get on the right podcast. He knows how to work with content. He has a very capable team. You know, I'm very happy that PM Modi values social media content and understands it, and I'm excited to see how he continues to do more and more and more of that. This is great. And by the way, you know, I'd love to, you know, one day feature Prime Minister Modi in Nas Daily videos as well."

"The number 1000 is Nas Daily, started by creating 1000 videos in 1000 days and so we believe that consistent, continuous, daily work with lots of content can help you build a brand. Most brands today in India make 1, 2, 3, 4, videos and call it a day. But you know you want, you want to make 1000 pieces of content, and now, with the help of AI, it is possible to create 1000 pieces of content, and that is really the opportunity for 1000 media. You should be able to make and build a Nas Daily for anybody else in the world, not just for yourself. That's the idea behind 1000 Media," added Nas while expressing the idea behind his marketing agency, 1000 Media.

1000 Media says it aims to revolutionize brand communication across sectors by creating viral, emotionally engaging content that will help Indian brands and creators reach their audiences. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)