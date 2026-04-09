Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Actress Nayanthara, along with her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati district on Thursday, offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

The celebrity couple also interacted and posed for photographs with fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the stars.

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For the temple visit, Nayanthara chose a white churidar kurta suit paired with a dark green dupatta. Her hair was tied in a neat bun, complemented with a simple bindi and silver oxidised jhumki earrings. Vignesh Shivan complemented her look in a bright orange kurta set.

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year. Recent weeks have also seen several celebrity visits to the shrine.

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On the professional front, Nayanthara has recently joined the cast of an upcoming Bollywood action film starring Salman Khan, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.

This marks the actress's second Bollywood project following her debut in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan (2023).

Sri Venkateswara Creations officially announced her involvement in the project on their X handle on Tuesday, stating, "The Queen Arrives. The epitome of versatility and excellence NAYANTHARA joins Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally Film. It's an honour to have you on board for something truly special that's underway."

The film is expected to go on floors next month, though further details remain under wraps. (ANI)

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