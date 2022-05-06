Washington [US], May 6 (ANI): Almost 30 years after the Scott Bakula-led original 'Quantum Leap' series signed off following a five-season run on NBC, the broadcast network has handed out a formal series order to the sequel starring Raymond Lee.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama, which was formally picked up to pilot in January, recently wrapped production and is one of a handful of comedies and dramas that is expected to be in formal consideration for the 2022-23 fall schedule.

The new 'Quantum Leap' will follow a new team that has been assembled to restart the Quantum Leap project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it 30 years since Dr Sam Beckett stepped into the accelerator and vanished.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Quantum Leap' creator Don Bellisario is attached to the revival and will exec produce alongside Lilien and Wynbrandt, Deborah Pratt and Blindspot creator Martin Gero. The series hails from Universal Television, where Gero is based with an overall deal. (ANI)

