Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): After the exit polls predicted a victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC welcomed the exit polls and said history is being made by the Mahayuti.

Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC said, "We welcome the exit polls, but tomorrow, post 12 o'clock you will realise that history is being made by the Mahayuti, based on the sheer developmental agenda of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. There are certain people who choose to work from home and people have rejected that. They have only chosen the people who work on the ground, and to make Mumbai a Viksit Mumbai and a Viksit Maharashtra, you need to have leaders like Eknath Shinde who have tirelessly toiled on the vision plan for a pothole-free Mumbai..."

Also Read | Mumbai BMC Election Result 2026: Vote Counting to Commence at 10 AM Friday Across 23 Centres.

The exit polls released after the BMC polls on Thursday predicted a victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, with the Thackeray brothers finishing second and Congress and its allies not putting up a strong show.

According to Axis My India's predictions, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is poised to win 131-151 seats; the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP (SP) alliance 58-68 seats; the Congress-VBA-RSP alliance 12-16 seats; and others 6-12 seats.

Also Read | From Insurance to Airport Lounges: What Central Employees Gain Under the New Unified Salary Account.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls were held for 227 seats, and a party or alliance needs 114 seats for simple majority.

The Axis My India also made vote-share predictions, projecting a 42% vote share for the Mahayuti allies (BJP 28%, Shiv Sena 14%). It predicted Shiv Sena (UBT) getting 24 per cent votes, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 7 per cent and NCP (SP) one per cent. The three parties fought the polls as allies.

The Congress has tied up with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP) for the civic polls.

According to DV Research, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is poised to win 107-122 seats; the Thackeray brothers' alliance 68-83 seats; the Congress-led alliance 18-25 seats; and others 8-15 seats.

According to the Janmat exit poll, the BJP and Shiv Sena are poised to win 138 seats; the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP (SP) alliance 62 seats; the Congress-led alliance 20 seats; and others 7 seats. The poll has predicted a margin of error of plus or minus five seats.

The Saam TV exit poll predicted 84 seats for the BJP, 35 for its ally Shiv Sena, 65 for Shiv Sena (UBT), two for NCP (SP), ten for MNS. It said the Congress-led alliance would get 23 seats, the NCP three seats and others five seats.

Maharashtra went to the polls for 29 municipal corporations, including the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with stakes high for the Thackeray brothers as also BJP-Shiv Sena after the ruling Mahayuti alliance's stupendous victory in the assembly polls last year.

The votes will be counted on Friday.

In the capital city, Mumbai, voting took place in 227 wards, with approximately 1,700 candidates in the fray. A total of 1,03,44,315 citizens were eligible to vote in the BMC polls.

The undivided Shiv Sena was a strong force in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. It won 84 seats in the last polls held in 2007 and the BJP won 82 seats.

This is the first BMC election following the split in Shiv Sena in 2022. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)