Sirsa (Haryana) [India], August 6 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested the wanted Punjabi singer Baaz Sran for involvement in the seizure of opium on Wednesday.

According to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, Baaz Sran has apprehended the proclaimed offender, who is a resident of Sirsa, Haryana, for his involvement in the seizure of 36.150 kg of opium.This arrest marks a significant success in NCB's continued efforts against drug trafficking and its associated networks.

He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2016, Baaz Sran had been evading arrest for nearly a decade by frequently changing his identity and location, as per NCB.

In May 2025, NCB published his details in leading newspapers and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

During his absconding period, he had gained popularity as a singer on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

He has more than 36,0000 followers on Instagram and recently posted a video on his social media. (ANI)

