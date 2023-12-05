Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's romantic drama "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!", starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, will hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

The film is billed as a unique musical love story and will span across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. Golden Globe winning composer MM Kreem is creating an original soundtrack for the movie.

Also Read | Dinesh Phadnis Dies at 57: All You Need To Know About CID's Fredericks.

Shot extensively in Mumbai, the film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

It will be Pandey's sixth directorial venture. He is best known for helming titles such as "A Wednesday", "Special 26" and "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story".

Also Read | Manish Malhotra Birthday: From Ananya Panday to Kiara Advani, B-town Ladies Who Dazzled in His Amazing Creations!.

The movie will be backed by Pandey's banner Friday Filmworks and presented by NH Studios. Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Reliance Entertainment and Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios are attached as producers. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)