Ajay Devgn, in a recent Instagram announcement, revealed the release date for his forthcoming film with Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Scheduled to hit theaters on April 26, 2024, this revelation has ignited anticipation among fans. The movie also stars Tabu and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles. While Devgn tantalisingly unveiled this detail, further specifics about the movie remain veiled. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Ajay Devgn Kickstarts Shooting For His Next Co-Starring Tabu and Jimmy Shergill (View Pics).

See Latest Update About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha:

