Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Actor Rhea Chakraborty has an important message for all the girls out there.

On Saturday, Rhea took to Instagram Story and urged girls to not fall into the trap of Instagram beauty and filters.

"To, all the girls out there ; Gentle reminder - you are beautiful as you are! Don't fall into the trap of insta beauty and filters, I get all your dms about how you feel, and the only way to feel about yourself is beautiful," she wrote.

Rhea has been seen sharing positive and thought-provoking posts on Instagram since the start of 2022.

A few days ago, she thanked herself for staying strong and patient.

"Dear me, thank you for being there with me, thank you for being kind, strong, patient and resilient. I am so proud of the woman you have become and I am here with you always. So, chin up, baby girl, you've got this. Happy New Year. Yours truly, your inner self," she said in a video clip.

Rhea had an unpleasant 2020 and 2021 as she was accused by her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's father of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his funds. (ANI)

