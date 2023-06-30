As Pride Month 2023 concluded, actor Neha Dhupia paid a special tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community in a fashionable way. Neha curated a special photoshoot, featuring captivating images that showcased her donning outfits designed to celebrate love and unity. Amongst the looks she donned, one of the standout ensembles was a heart jacket by Mayyur Girrotra, from his collection showcased at the New York Pride Month celebrations earlier this June. Neha Dhupia's Not-So-Conventional Fashion Choices Deserve Your Attention.

In addition to the heart jacket, Neha donned two remarkable outfits from Bobo Calcutta, the first being a simple tee adorned with a vibrant rainbow, and the second outfit showcased a stunning rainbow saree, which embodied the colors of the Pride flag. Speaking about it, Neha said, "I wanted to do a little something to celebrate love and pride. While this is not my lived experience, I have and always will support love above everything else." Pride Month 2023 Date, Theme and Significance: Know All About the Day That Celebrates Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgenders.

Gorg Neha Dhupia:

Neha Dhupia Concludes Pride Month:

"It truly should be love, rainbows and hearts everywhere. Love is a lifetime feeling and should continue being celebrated regardless of any time of the year and as Pride month comes to an end, I do hope everyone finds it in themselves to know that love is above all," she added.

Pride Month honours all individuals who took part in the Stonewall Riots, a string of gay liberation demonstrations that took place in 1969. On June 28, 1969, police stormed the well-known bar The Stonewall Inn in New York City.The Stonewall riots lasted for days and started a protracted battle for the rights of the LGTBQ community.