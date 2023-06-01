Pride Month is an annual observance that usually falls in the month of June and is dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) pride, observed in the Western world. Pride Month 2023 will begin on June 1 and is sure to be celebrated with great vigor and zeal by people across the world. The celebration of Pride Month aims to remember the resistance and activism that went behind fighting for the basic rights of the LGBT+ community. Every year, the celebration is focused on a dedicated theme. As we prepare to celebrate ​​Pride Month 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance, Pride Month 2023 Theme, how to celebrate Pride, and more. LGBT Pride Month 2018: A Glossary of Terms Associated With the LGBTQ Community.

When Is Pride 2023?

Pride Month or Pride will be celebrated from June 1 to June 30. Pride Month began after the Stonewall riots, a series of gay liberation protests in 1969, which began on June 28, and has since spread outside of the United States. It has slowly evolved to being celebrated in various parts of the world. LGBTQ+ Flags and Their Meanings: In June Pride Month 2022, Here’s A Complete Guide to the Queer Flags, Colours and What They Mean.

Pride Month 2023 Theme

Every year, the celebration of Pride Month is focused on a dedicated theme that helps people to engage in discussions and raise awareness about key issues that the people of the community continue to face. The Pride Month 2023 theme is Rage and Resilience - which stands in line with the current state of the world, where anti-LGBT bills and laws are once again on the rise.

The celebration of Pride month usually focuses on engaging in and organizing various Pride Parades were people of the LGBT+ community as well as allies come out in support of the people of the community who fought vigilantly for the basic rights of the LGBT community. While there are various brands that also come out in support of the community at this time, the core of the celebration continues to be to engage with large crowds, educate them about what it means to be a part of the LGBT+ community and demand for equality and the right to live as they chose to be.

