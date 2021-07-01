Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): On Thursday, Netflix India announced that the streaming platform is coming up with its dating reality show, titled 'IRL: In Real Love'.

The upcoming show will revolve around new connections, heartbreaks, and a chance to 'find out if your love will endure the test of time'.

"We are excited to expand our offering in the reality genre with a distinctive dating format, 'IRL: In Real Love'. The concept is a true reflection of the times we love and live in," Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India said.

"The choices and conundrums we experience everyday will be put to test in the show's unique social experiment. We look forward to unravelling some extraordinary love stories on Netflix," she added.

Produced by Monozygotic, 'IRL: In Real Love' will give a chance to everyone to participate in the show. The rest of the details regarding the show and its format have been kept under wraps. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)