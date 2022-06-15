Netflix has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 2. According to Variety, the first season of Michael Connelly's television version of his novel series premiered in May. The first season was ten episodes long and based on the book The Brass Verdict. Season 2 will similarly consist of 10 episodes and will be based on the novel The Fifth Witness. Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and and Joey King to Star in Netflix’s Upcoming Rom-Com.

It was also revealed that Dailyn Rodriguez will join the show's second season as co-showrunner and executive producer. She will co-executive produce the show with Season 1 showrunner Ted Humphrey. Rodriguez's previous credits include co-showrunner on the USA Network series Queen of the South, as well as writing for Fox shows such as Fantasy Island and 'Lie to Me' and A&E's The Glades. Squid Game – The Challenge: Netflix Drops Teaser Of The Biggest Reality Competition Series (Watch Video).

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will resume his role as Mickey Haller in Season 2, along with Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco) from Season 1. In Season 1, Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic optimist, runs his law office from the back seat of his Lincoln, taking on cases large and small across Los Angeles, as reported by Variety.

Happy to share that The Lincoln Lawyer will return for season 2 on Netflix. Season 2 will use The Fifth Witness (2011) as the main source material and will be 10 episodes long. No release date has been announced yet. pic.twitter.com/sjwgUrJBuM — Michael Connelly (@Connellybooks) June 15, 2022

David E. Kelley and Humphrey created The Lincoln Lawyer. Together with Connelly, Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson act as executive producers on the show. The series is produced by A+E Studios for Netflix. Connelly's 2006 novel 'The Lincoln Lawyer' was adapted for the big screen in 2011, with Matthew McConaughey playing Haller. The Brad Furman film was a box office success, and it also included Marisa Tomei as Haller's ex-wife Maggie McPherson.

