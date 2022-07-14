Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Streamer Netflix on Thursday announced a special event for fans of its original programming where they will be treated with exclusive first looks, never-before-seen footage and trailers from the platform's returning and upcoming titles.

The free virtual event, set to take place on September 24, is dedicated to sharing the scoop on over 100 fan favourite shows, films and specials from across the globe.

Also Read | Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran Finishes Filming of His Upcoming Survival Drama.

According to a press releases issued by Netflix, five global events will take in a span of 24 hours as part of TUDUM.

Also Read | Love Is Blind Star Jeremy Hartwell Files Lawsuit Against Netflix and Producers, Says They Deprived Cast of Food, Water and Sleep.

The event will start with an exciting show out of Korea, which will be followed by the glimpse into Netflix's India content. Titles coming from the US, Europe, Latin America and Japan will also be introduced at TUDUM.

The global fan event will be broadcast across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, in a number of different languages.

There will also be interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix originals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)