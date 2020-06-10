Entertainment News | Netflixs Curates 'Black Lives Matter' Collection of Movies, TV Shows, Documentaries

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], June 10 (ANI): With the ongoing 'Black Lives Matter' movement erupting in America, online video streaming platform Netflix has curated a new collection of entertainment programs consisting of over 45 titles about racial injustice faced by African-Americans.

According to Variety, the collection about the experience of the black community is available for American subscribers.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood Celebrities For Staying Mum On Ajay Pandita's Killing, Calls It 'Selective Secularism' (Watch Video).

Some of the entertainment programs included in the 'Black Lives Matter' collection are Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods,' Ava DuVernay's '13th; and 'When They See Us,' hit series 'Orange Is The New Black,' and oscar-winning 'Moonlight' and many others.

To promote the content, Netflix has started displaying a popup screen, featuring the collection as soon as the users log in to the platform.

Also Read | Kushal Tandon's Web-Series Bebaakee To Release In July On ALTBalaji and Zee5.

The online streamer has also added the curated collection to the notifications of the users.

"When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' we also mean 'Black storytelling matters. With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time - we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience," Netflix tweeted promoting the new collection.

A description of the collection is also mentioned on the YouTube page of Netflix.

Users can access the collection by searing for 'Black Lives Matter' in the main menu and also through the drop-down menu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)