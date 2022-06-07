Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): Hollywood actor Neve Campbell has stated that she won't be in the new 'Scream' sequel as she received an inadequate offer to star in the franchise's sixth instalment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a statement, she said, "Sadly, I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

In the original 1996 movie created by Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven, Campbell played protagonist Sidney Prescott, who, along with the characters played by Courteney Cox and David Arquette, among others, faced off with a killer nicknamed Ghostface.

A sixth instalment of the horror franchise has been planned by Paramount and Spyglass after a successful fifth chapter debuted earlier this year.

In her statement about not returning to Woodsboro, Campbell added, "It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick co-wrote the screenplay for the new sequel, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning as directors for the new chapter. Filming is due to begin this summer for a March 31, 2023, theatrical release, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

