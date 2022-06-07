Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Actor Boman Irani, on Tuesday, announced his new project titled 'Masoom'.

Taking to Instagram, Boman shared a poster of the show, which will be out on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the poster, Boman is seen seated with Samara Tijori seated near a lake.

"Jo masoom dikhte hain woh kabhi kabhi hote nahi. #HotstarSpecials #Masoom. Trailer out tomorrow. Coming soon. Looks like this one is going to be a roller coaster ride of emotions! Wonder what it will be about! Can't wait for the trailer to be released tomorrow," the poster read.

Boman can be seen donning a white Kurta and a yellow turban while Samara is donning a white attire with a shawl covering her. The project reportedly also stars Upasana Singh, Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Sarika Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Nikhil Nair, Akashdeep Arora, Jobanpreet Singh, and Manu Rishi Chadha in pivotal roles.

More details will be out soon.

Apart from 'Masoom', Boman is also a part of 'Uunchai', which also stars Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra. (ANI)

