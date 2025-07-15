Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): A new show 'Rangeen', which stars Viineet Kumar in the lead role, was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, Rangeen is touted to be a "humorous and poignant exploration of love, loyalty and self-discovery, brought to life." It is created and written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi, and directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua.

As per the makers, 'Rangeen' follows the story of Adarsh, a simple man whose world is turned upside down after he discovers his wife Naina's betrayal. What unfolds is a wildly entertaining ride through misadventures and unexpected twists, as the series traces Adarsh's hilarious yet surprisingly heartfelt journey to question his notions of love, manhood and morality.

On what audience can expect from the show, Kabir Khan in a press note said, "With Rangeen, we set out to tell a story that explores the grey areas of human connection--messy, flawed, and deeply real".

"It's a narrative that blends sharp wit with emotional honesty, challenging conventions while remaining deeply engaging. We are excited to share Rangeen with audiences across the world - a series that's as thought-provoking as it is entertaining."

The makers also unveiled Viineet's look from the show. Check it out here.

'Rangeen' will be out on Prime Video on July 25. (ANI)

