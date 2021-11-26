Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on Friday said it has added eight rare Hindi films of 1940s and 1950s to its collection, mainly of late legendary actor-director Master Bhagwan.

The NFAI has added 31 feature films to its collection, including the veteran comedy actor's "Lalach" (1948), "Bachke Rehana" (1949), "Sinbad the Sailor" (1952), "Wazir-E-Azam" (1961), "Raat Ke Andhere Mein" (1969) and "Gunda". (1969).

NFAI Director Prakash Magdum called the collection of these films as a "real find".

"It seems to be a real find because at least eight films from this acquisition are very rare and new to the NFAI collection. All these films are black and white films in 16 mm format. It is indeed a treasure of collection due to the fact that celluloid films from the 1940s and 1950s have now been found and acquired. The primary inspection of these eight films suggest they are in good condition," Magdum said in a statement.

According to Magdum, an interesting film in the collection is "Miss Punjab Mail" (1958), which is directed by Nanubhai Vakil and stars Nishi and Daljeet.

The script of the film was written by noted poet Kaifi Azmi and is believed to be one of his early movie scripts.

The other rare films added to the collection include "Tarzan Aur Hercules", directed by veteran comedy actor Mehmood, "Professor And Jadugar", "Dillagi", "Jadoo", "Rahi" starring Dev Anand and Nalini Jaywant and directed by K A Abbas, "Dil E Nadaan" featuring Shyama and Talat Mehmood, "Chacha Choudhary" starring Raja Paranjape and Shashikala and Shantilal Soni's "Naga Mohini".

