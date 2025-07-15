Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): Actor and film producer Nicolas Cage shared why his relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker was short-lived, reported People.

"I cared about Sarah, but I don't think I passed the Mom test," said Cage, adding, "I recall sitting down with her and her mother for dinner at the Russian Tea Room, and I don't know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket (which I still have) or my sinusitis, but I didn't hear from her again."

His confession came after Parker shared on the Sunday, July 13, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she and Cage dated around the time of their 1992 romantic comedy Honeymoon in Vegas.

Cage has been married five times, most recently marrying Riko Shibata in a private Las Vegas ceremony in 2021, reported People.

The actor, whose real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, is a father to three children: sons Weston Cage Coppola, 34, whom he shares with actress Christina Fulton; Kal-El Coppola, 19, whom he shares with Alice Kim; and daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, whom he welcomed with Shibata on September 7, 2022.

Nicolas Cage's ex, Christina Fulton, sued him over their son's alleged attack. Cage is being sued by his ex nearly a year after their adult son allegedly physically attacked her, reported People.

In court documents, Christina Fulton alleged that Cage ignored their son Weston Coppola Cage's mental health concerns.

Weston and Fulton were allegedly involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical on April 28, 2024. At the time, Fulton denied reports that she and her son argued and instead said he experienced a "mental-health crisis" and she was trying to get him to help.

In July 2024, Weston was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and then released on bond.

Parker has been married to Matthew Broderick since 1997, after having their first date in 1992. They have three children, reported People. (ANI)

