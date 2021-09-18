Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): Hollywood studio Warner Bros. is gearing up for a brand-new, reimagined take on the 1980s cult hit 'The Lost Boys' with actors Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell attached to star.

As per Variety, Jupe and Martell will topline the feature project, which will be helmed by Jonathan Entwistle with Randy McKinnon writing the new version.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger will produce via their Automatik banner. Zac Frognowski and Josh Glick are executive producers.

Jupe starred in the 'A Quiet Place' films and appeared in 'The Undoing' and 'Honey Boy', while Martell was part of the 'It' movies ensemble and starred in the 'Defending Jacob' series as well as appearing in 'Knives Out' and 'Masters of Sex'.

Joel Schumacher directed the original 'Lost Boys' in 1988, starring Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, Alex Winter, Dianne Wiest and Jami Gertz. It told the story of two boys who move to a California beach town with their mother and get involved with a gang of stylish bikers who happen to be vampires.

The movie is fondly remembered for its young cast as well as a soundtrack that featured acts such as INXS, Echo and the Bunnymen, Roger Daltrey and Lou Gramm. Warners reopened the casket in the 2000s with a pair of direct-to-DVD movies, 'Lost Boys: The Tribe' and 'Lost Boys: The Thirst'.

Details of the new take are being kept under wraps, but it is described as being set in the modern-day.

The pilot for a 'Lost Boys' TV series at The CW had been in production when the pandemic shut down filming, but the network did not pick it up. (ANI)

