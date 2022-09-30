The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its nominees for the 2022 International Emmy Awards on Friday. Sex Education, Jodie Comer limited series Help and Lupin are among the shows nominated for an International Emmy Award, Variety reported. 23 countries are represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees. "When you look at the geographic spread, diversity and quality of our Nominees, it becomes obvious that great television knows no borders and is emerging around the world," said International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner. Emmy 2022: Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

"We look forward to recognizing these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage with the International Emmy." In the performance categories, the best actor nominations go to Sverrir Gudnason for A Royal Secret, Scoot McNairy for Narcos: Mexico, Irving Welsh's Crime's Dougray Scott and Lee Sun-Kyun for Dr. Brain.

And the best actress nominees are Celine Buckens for Showtrial, Leticia Colin in Where My Heart Is, Reyka's Kim Engelbrecht and Lou de Laage for The Mad Women's Ball. 2022 International Emmy Awards will be presented on November 21 in New York City. Emmys 2022 Winners: Euphoria, Ted Lasso, Succession, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus Score Big at 74th Primetime Emmy Awards – See Full List of Winners.

Here's the full nomination list:

Best Performance by an Actor

Sverrir Gudnason in En Kunglig Affar [A Royal Secret] SVTStellanova Film / SVT / Film i Vast / Stockholm Film FundSweden, Scoot McNairy in Narcos: Mexico Netflix / GaumontMexico, Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh's Crime Cineflix Media Inc. / Buccaneer Media / Off Grid Film & TVUnited Kingdom, Lee Sun-Kyun in Dr. Brain Bound Entertainment / Kakao Entertainment / Studioplex / Dark Circle Pictures / AppleSouth Korea.

Best Performance by an Actress

Celine Buckens in Showtrial World Productions United Kingdom, Leticia Colin in Onde Esta Meu Coracao [Where My Heart Is] Globoplay Brazil, Kim Engelbrecht in Reyka tpf London / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / Heromotives South Africa, Lou de Laage in Le Bal des Folles [The Mad Women's Ball] Legende Films / Amazon France.

Comedy

Bunker [Bunker] HBO Latin America / Warner Media Latin America / Dopamine Mexico, Dreaming Whilst Black, Big Deal Films United Kingdom, On The Verge The Film TV / Canal+ Creation Originale France, Sex Education, Netflix / Eleven Film, United Kingdom.

Documentary

Enfants De Daech, Les Damnes De La Guerre [Iraq's Lost Generation] Cineteve/ France Televisions / LCP / RTS / DR / NRK / SVT / Region Ile-de-France / CNC / PROCIREP - ANGOAFrance, Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance/ NHKJapan, O Caso Evandro [The Evandro Case: A Devilish Plot] Globoplay / Glaz EntretenimentoBrazil, The Return: Life After ISIS, Sky / Alba Sotorra Productions / MetFilm United Kingdom.

Drama Series

Lupin Netflix / Gaumont TelevisionFrance, Narcos: Mexico Netflix / GaumontMexico, Reyka, tpf London / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / Heromotives South Africa/ Vigil, World Productions United Kingdom.

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

2021 Latin American Music Awards NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises / Somos Productions, LLCUnited States, Buscando A Frida/ Telemundo Global Studios / Argos United States, La Suerte De Loli/ Telemundo Global Studios United States, Malverde, El Santo Patron/ Telemundo Global Studios / Equipment and Film Design (EFD) United States.

Short-Form Series

Espiritu Pionero [Pioneer Spirit] TV Publica Argentina, Fly on the Wall/ Al Jazeera Digital Qatar, Nissene i bingen [Santas in the Hay] Seefood TV Norway, Rurangi Autonomouse / The Yellow Affair New Zealand.

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Help! The Forge / All3Media International United Kingdom, Il est elle [(S)he] Newen Connect / And So On Films France/ Isabel, La Historia Intima De La Escritora Isabel Allende [Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende] Megamedia Chile, On The Job/ Reality MM Studios / Globe Studios / HBO / Warner Media Philippines.