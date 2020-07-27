Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 27 (ANI): Odia actor Deepa Sahu passed away here in a private hospital here on Monday after battling cancer.

The actor was recently admitted to the hospital after her condition turned critical.

Also Read | Parvez Khan, Bollywood Action Director, Dies of Cardiac Arrest.

Sahu was famous as the 'album queen' for her excellent performance in several music albums. She has acted in several Odia music albums, films, and television shows.

Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra expressed grief over the demise of the actor.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Mahesh Bhatt Records His Statement, Reveals the Late Actor Was Never Approached for Sadak 2.

"This is very sad news as Deepa Sahu left us today, she was one of the most successful actresses who brought a revolution in Odia album industry," said Mishra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)