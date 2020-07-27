Famous Bollywood action director Parvez Khan died of cardiac arrest on Monday (July 27 ) morning. He was 55. The action director was a well-known name in the industry circle and had previously worked in movies like Andhadhun, Johnny Gaddaar and Bullett Raja. He was cremated in the evening at Hanuman Nagar cemetery in Kandivali. Saroj Khan No More: Twitterati Mourns the Tragic Demise of Bollywood's Ace Choreographer.

While confirming the news of his demise, Parvez’s longtime assistant Nishant Khan in his interaction with Indian Express said, “He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead. He was completely fine and healthy. Last night, he felt chest pain. He would often tell people that one has to go through pain in life and it was no big deal. His team would call him Tiger because he never gave a reaction for any pain."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reacted to the news of his demise by tweeting, "Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears!”

Parvez Khan had also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar and later with Akshay Kumar in his 'Khiladi' movies. While his father was also a stunt director, he learnt the craft from his brother Usman Khan. He later started with his Bollywood journey by assisting action director Akbar Bakshi Master.

The late action director is survived by wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. We at LatestLY pray for his soul to rest in peace.

