Los Angeles [US], February 26 (ANI): It's raining awards for Christopher Nolan-starrer 'Oppenheimer'. The film won the top honour at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

As per Variety, 'Oppenheimer' bagged PGA Award for Outstanding Motion Picture.

Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Chuck Roven and their producing team took home the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, which recognizes excellence in producing for a theatrical feature film. The prize has become perhaps the most important precursor to nabbing the Academy Award for best picture, Variety reported.

Thomas told the crowd that many may not know that Nolan, the film's writer and director, excelled most in his role as producer: "He's absolutely brilliant, we've worked on 12 films now."

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy recently took home the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, reported People.

The other nominees in the category included Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro', Colman Domingo for 'Rustin', Paul Giamatti for 'The Holdovers', Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer' and Jeffrey Wright for 'American Fiction'."Oh my goodness," Murphy began in his accepantace speech."This is extremely, extremely special to me, because it comes from you guys. Okay, my Oppenheimer crew, my Oppenheimer family. Just an FYI on that exquisite moniker 'Oppenhomies,'" he said.

"That was actually invented by the great Olivia Thirlby. So, Olivia, I think you should immediately trademark that and start merching the s--- out of it because someone else will. Seriously, they were the greatest group of actors I've ever had the pleasure of working with."I have never felt so looked after or cared for by a group of actors every day. Looking at your names on the call sheet, just made me brave guys. So thank you. Thank you. Thank you," he added.

He also gave a special shout-out to his fellow nominees, saying, "I am just bursting with admiration and respect for you all.""Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, as always such a debt of gratitude to you. To my wife, Yvonne and my boys, Malachy and Aran, I adore you."

"Twenty-eight years ago when I was trying to become an actor, I was a failed musician and I felt extremely like an interloper. But now looking out and all of you guys here today, I know that I'm part of something truly wonderful. So thank you so much."'Oppenheimer' has produced several award-winning performances, including Murphy's, 47, as the titular lead. The Irish actor plays J Robert Oppenheimer, inventor of the atomic bomb used in World War II. His portrayal of Oppenheimer's moral dilemmas earned him critical acclaim, and he took home wins at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

He also nabbed a nod at the Critics Choice Awards and is nominated for Best Actor at next month's Oscars. (ANI)

