Los Angeles [US], January 23 (ANI): And the wait is over. The nomination list for the 2024 Oscars has been revealed. As expected, Christopher Nolan's directorial 'Oppenheimer' topped the list with the maximum nods.

The biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the atomic bomb, the film is shortlisted in 13 categories, including best film, director, and adapted screenplay.

Cillian Murphy, who essayed the role of Robert Oppenheimer, grabbed a spot in the Best Actor category. Surprisingly, British actor Emily Blunt scored her first-ever Oscar nomination.

As per People, Emily earned an Academy Award nod for Supporting Actress for her performance as s Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, wife of physicist and Los Alamos director J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Robert Downey Jr. too secured a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He played the role of Louis Strauss, a trustee at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton.

'Oppenheimer' will compete with 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'Barbie', 'The Holdovers' and other films for best picture at this year's Academy Awards.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture

American FictionAnatomy of a FallBarbieThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonMaestroOppenheimerPast LivesPoor ThingsThe Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley CooperColman DomingoPaul GiamattiCillian MurphyJeffrey Wright

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette BeningLily GladstoneSandra HullerCarey MulliganEmma Stone

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K BrownRobert De NiroRobert Downey JrRyan GoslingMark Ruffalo

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily BluntDanielle BrooksAmerica FerreraJodie FosterDa'Vine Joy Randolph

Directing

Justine TrietMartin ScorseseChristopher NolanYorgos LanthimosJonathan Glazer

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American FictionBarbieOppenheimerPoor ThingsThe Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a FallThe HoldoversMaestroMay DecemberPast Lives

International Feature Film

Io CapitanoPerfect DaysSociety of the SnowThe Teachers' LoungeThe Zone of Interest

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the HeronElementalNimonaRobot DreamsSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's PresidentThe Eternal MemoryFour DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger20 Days in Mariupol

Live Action Short Film

The ActorInvincibleKnight of FortuneRed, White and BlueThe Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book BanningThe Barber of Little RockThe Island In BetweenThe Last Repair ShopNai Nai and Wai Po

Animated Short Film

Letter to a PigNinety-Five SensesOur UniformPachydermeWar Is Over!

Film Editing

Anatomy of a FallThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonOppenheimerPoor Things

Production Design

BarbieKillers of the Flower MoonNapoleonOppenheimerPoor Things

Costume Design

BarbieKillers of the Flower MoonNapoleonOppenheimerPoor Things

Music (Original Score)

American FictionIndiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyKillers of the Flower MoonOppenheimerPoor Things

Music (Original Song)

The Fire InsideI'm Just KenIt Never Went AwayWahzhazhe (A Song for My People)What Was I Made For?

Makeup and Hairstyling

GoldaMaestroOppenheimerPoor ThingsSociety of the Snow

Sound

The CreatorMaestroMission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part OneOppenheimerThe Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The CreatorGodzilla Minus OneGuardians of the Galaxy Vol 3Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part OneNapoleon (ANI)

