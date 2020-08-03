Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): American television personality Nikki Bella became an official mother as she gave birth to a baby boy with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

'Total Bellas' star broke the special news on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself and her fiance Chigvintsev holding the little fingers of their first child.

Also Read | Manish Naggdev Finds Love Again In Actress-Turned-Air Hostess Malika Juneja, To Get Married Post Pandemic.

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki wrote in the caption.

She also shared the birth date of her child revealing that she became a mother just one day before her sister, Brie Bella welcomed her second child.

Also Read | Richa Bhadra aka Chakki of Khichdi Fame Tests Positive for COVID-19, Has Mild Symptoms and Will Observe Home Quarantine.

The couple did not reveal the name of their newborn baby.

Nikki had earlier in January revealed that she has wanted to be a mother her whole life. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)