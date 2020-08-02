Remember Chakki from Star Plus' comedy show, Khichdi? Yes, the little girl who played Rajeev Mehta and Supriya Pathak's on-screen daughter. Her real name is Richa Bhadra and she has confirmed testing positive for COVID-19. She earlier took to her Instagram account to share the update with her fans and followers while also requesting them to take care and stay safe. Richa's new name from the entertainment world who has tested positive for coronavirus in recent days. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Aamna Sharif's Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19.

"Hi everyone, I have been tested positive for Covid-19 this morning .. BMC is informed about the same and I am home quarantined at the moment .. although I have mild symptoms, I would advice all those who have been in close proximity with me over the last few days to get themselves tested. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery.

Please be safe and take care," she captioned while informing about her positive test result. Considering she has mild symptoms, the actress will be kept under home quarantine and hopefully, her next test result will come in negative. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Erica Fernandes Tests Negative For COVID-19 (View Post).

Check Out Her Post

Recently Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier Ishqbaaz actress Shrenu Parikh too had confirmed her positive test results but she was discharged from the hospital in a week. We're praying for Richa's speedy recovery and we'll keep updating her fans about her health condition. Stay tuned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).