Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne could perform at the Black Sabbath farewell show. Zakk Wylde, the metal legend's longtime collaborator and guitarist, shared what the show could look like.

According to Wylde, Osbourne revealed he can no longer walk because of Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2003 and could be performing from a "throne," reported People.

In a recent episode of Riff X's Metal XS, he said, With Oz and his throne that just flies over the stadium or whatever, [where he] shoots out buckets of water and does everything like that."

The Black Label Society musician also noted that he hopes Osbourne's farewell concert will not be his last.

"So if Oz has a great time and it's just, like, 'I wanna go out on the road again,' it's just, like, 'Good. Let's do it again,'" said Wylde.

He added, "Ozzy was just sitting at the chair and he was singing 'Mama, I'm Coming Home,' and it sounded great. So hopefully we'll just do this, and then Oz will go, 'Let's just fire up the machine again and we'll do another tour," as per the outlet.

"Everybody's gonna be playing Sabbath songs, it's gonna be pretty mind-blowing," Wylde concluded.

Last month, it was announced that Black Sabbath would be reuniting for a final gig on July 5.

Osbourne, who rose to fame during the 1970s as the lead singer of the band Black Sabbath, talked about his performance at the final Black Sabbath reunion concert at his own pace.

On the SiriusXM channel Ozzy's Boneyard, the legendary rocker earlier revealed during his Ozzy Speaks segment that he won't be performing a full set with Black Sabbath during their final reunion concert in July titled 'Back to the Beginning', reported People.

"I'm not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them," said Ozzy, adding, "I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."

"I am trying to get back on my feet," the "Crazy Train" singer continued. "When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I'm not dead. I'm still actively doing things," as per the outlet.

Although he is facing several health issues, Ozzy is still determined to put on a show for fans, even if expectations need to be lowered.

Earlier, his wife Sharon shared that he could no longer walk because of Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2003. "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this," she said.

"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body, and it's affected his legs," Sharon said, adding, "But his voice is as good as it's ever been," reported People.

Black Sabbath announced their final concert, which will take place on July 5 in Birmingham's Villa Park.

"It's my time to go back to the beginning ... time for me to give back to the place where I was born," Ozzy said in a statement. "How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love? Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham for ever," as per the outlet.

Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon will join Black Sabbath onstage, reported People. (ANI)

