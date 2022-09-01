Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): British singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne recently opened up about his physical ailments and his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease.

According to Fox News, he delved into his health issues during an interview with a newspaper. "With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain," Osbourne said.

He added, "I'd never f---ing heard of nerve pain! You know when you're a kid, and you're playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f---ing hurts? It's like that."

At times, Osbourne admitted he wanted it all to end. "It got so bad that at one point I thought: 'Oh God, please don't let me wake up tomorrow morning.' Because it was f---ing agony."

He also opened up about his Parkinson's diagnosis. Osbourne claimed having the disease is like waking around in lead boots. "You think you're lifting your feet, but your foot doesn't move," he told the outlet.

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003. However, he didn't speak publicly about his diagnosis until 2020. At one point, the musician battled depression. "I reached a plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be. Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they work OK," Osbourne revealed.

Osbourne's physical ailments led to a "major surgery" in June of this year. Although the family didn't give many details about the surgery at the time, he has since returned to the stage to perform, as per Fox News.

The singer's back problems likely stem from an all-terrain vehicle collision in 2003 where he flipped his quad while riding around his London property. He underwent emergency surgery for "a broken collarbone, eight fractured ribs that were pinching crucial blood vessels and damaged vertebrae in his neck."

"I'm just waiting on some more surgery on my neck. I can't walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road," he told a magazine in May, reported Fox News. (ANI)

