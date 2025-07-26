Los Angeles [US], July 26 (ANI): Heavy metal legend the late Ozzy Osbourne spent his final months in an "energised" state. The 76-year-old made an iconic reunion with his Black Sabbath bandmates and delivered a huge farewell concert weeks before he passed away on Tuesday, July 22.

Sources close to the family revealed that the singer had the best exit with his final concert, reported Page Six. Stating that the "post-show high" remained through the remaining days of his life, the source added, "They couldn't have asked for a better ending."

Also Read | After 'Coolie', Will Lokesh Kanagaraj Team Up With Rajinikanth for Another Film? Here's What the LCU Fame Director Said.

Ozzy Osbourne, who struggled with Parkinson's disease and many other chronic conditions for a long time, performed from a black leather chair during the show.

"It energised him -- it filled him with life. He'd really been slowing down, and then after the show he was really back to be being himself. It's a beautiful ending," a friend of Osbourne told the outlet.

Also Read | Andy Byron, Ex-Astronomer CEO, To Sue Chris Martin's Coldplay After Kiss Cam Controversy With Former HR Head Kristin Cabot? Lawyers Reveal.

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi also shed light on the late singer's emotions during the rock group's last concert.

"I think he was moved and frustrated as well, 'cause he wanted to stand up. You could see he was trying to get up," Iommi said in an interview, as quoted by the New York Post.

Iommi opened up about having a lot of fun during the show, further adding, "I think of him and the fun we had, really. That's what was weird about this show because Ozzy was seated in a throne, and that's the last thing that Ozzy would have ever wanted to be but it had to. Normally, he's bouncing around onstage and coming up to me and pulling faces. He'd always have a laugh."

Osbourne, along with his original Black Sabbath members, Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward came together for the first time in 20 years, to perform at the 'Back To The Beginning' concert on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)