Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 17 (ANI): The 'pride of Indian railways' Vande Bharat sleeper train has been equipped with the latest technology for both passengers and the drivers, with a full indigenous design and indigenous manufacturing, according to Northeast Frontier Railway's General Manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava.

Speaking to ANI ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagging off the train, the NF Railway's GM thanked the PM, Railways minister and the Assam Chief Minister for making the Kamakhya-Howrah train possible.

"We should be thankful to our Prime Minister, our Railways Minister, and even the Chief Minister, because of them, the pride of Indian Railways, the Vande Bharat Sleeper, will be inaugurated from Kamakhya to Howrah," he said.

Talking about the various facilities in the train, the offical informed that the driver's cabin has been equipped with the ability to interact with passengers, the ability to control all doors. The lights, air conditioning and other facilities too have been "beautifully designed keeping in mind passenger requirements".

"If you see the driver's cab, he can interact with every passenger. Any passenger can contact the driver. He has the ability to control all the doors. There are four mini pantries, all equipped with most modern equipment. Even the dust collector has a compactor. All the lights, the air conditioning, everything has been beautifully designed keeping in mind the passenger requirements", he said.

The Vande Bharat train is the future of Indian railways and has been designed by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

"The pride is that it is all indigenous, indigenous design, manufacturing. Designed by ICF (Integral Coach Factory), and the rake has come from BEML Bangalore. We should take pride out of this, and this is going to be future of Indian Railways," the Northeast frontier Railway GM said.

India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train was flagged off between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) by PM Modi today at the Malda Town Railway Station. PM Modi is on a visit to West Bengal and Assam on January 17 and 18.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the Nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 3,250 crore at a public function at Malda.

On January 18, the Prime Minister will also flag off 2 New Amrit Bharat Express trains between Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar).

These new train services aim to strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and Northern India, enabling safer and more convenient travel for people. (ANI)

