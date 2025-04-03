Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): The much-loved web series 'Panchayat' turns 5 today. The show, which first premiered on Prime Video on April 3, 2020, has won the hearts of viewers ever since its release.

Now, as the series marks its 5th anniversary, fans have received the news they were eagerly waiting for: 'Panchayat Season 4', which is set to release on July 2 of this year.

Also Read | BTS V's Portrait Rights Violated? BigHit Demands Chuncheon City To Remove Kim Taehyung's Photo From Market Promotions.

Prime Video, on Thursday, took to its Instagram account to share a promotional video featuring actors Jitendra Kumar, Jia Manek, and internet sensation Darshan Magdum.

Panchayat Season 4, produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

Also Read | Why Akshay Kumar Got Emotional After Being Questioned for Using Offensive Word 'F**k You' in 'Kesari Chapter 2' Trailer (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DH-ja6Isrw5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The series stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead as the endearing Sachivji, alongside an ensemble cast including Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in pivotal roles.

Earlier this year, in May, the third season was released on OTT.

In Panchayat Season 3, the story delves deeper into village politics and corruption, focusing on elections and the struggles of the villagers, particularly the lack of a proper road. The season also explores themes of grief, community, and unity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)