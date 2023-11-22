Panaji, Nov 22 (PTI) Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Wednesday presented his latest film "Kadak Singh" at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury of "Pink" fame, the thriller was screened as part of the World Gala Premiere section.

"I feel very good to be surrounded by my beautiful co-stars. I'm excited that people will watch the film here. And I'm looking forward to the reaction from the audience. We have worked really hard on this film," the National Award-winning actor told reporters at the red carpet.

"Kadak Singh" features Tripathi as A K Shrivastav as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past.

The actor revealed that the movie's earlier title was "Father" but it was changed to suit the story.

"Kadak Singh" also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sanjana Sanghi.

Thiruvothu, who earlier starred in movies like "Qarib Qarib Singlle" and "Take Off", said she had a great time working in the movie.

"It's been a 10 on 10 experience on all counts. I have never been able to say that but it was the most nurturing team. I got to learn from the greats. Great actors and a great director who wants everyone to be happy. It was a dream come true," Thiruvothu said.

Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev also star in the film.

"Kadak Singh" is produced by Wiz Films, HT Content Studio, and KVN and co-produced by Shyam Sunder and Indrani Mukherjee.

