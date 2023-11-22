Starfish, an upcoming Bollywood romantic thriller set to grace the theatres soon. Adapted from Bina Nayak's best-selling novel Starfish Pickle, the film takes audiences on a visually stunning journey into the depths of the underwater world, weaving a compelling narrative of grief and healing. The plot follows Tara, a skilled commercial diver, as she challenges societal norms and confronts her past. Starfish: Actress Khushalii Kumar Opens Up About Intense Climax Scene in the Film, Calls It ‘Mentally Draining’ Experience.

Ahead of the film's release, here's everything you need to know about it before you watch it in theatres.

Cast - Starring Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Tusharr Khanna, Ehan Bhat, and an ensemble cast,

Plot - Starfish promises a captivating story that delves into the complexities of a woman navigating both her past and future.

Watch Starfish Trailer

Runtime, Certification and Release - With the runtime and certification yet to be revealed, the film is slated for release on November 24, 2023, offering an intriguing blend of romance and suspense for audiences to immerse themselves in.

Review - Starfish Review has not arrived yet. LatestLy will notify you once it is live on the website.

