New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Actor Parag Tyagi penned a heartfelt note remembering his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, days after her death.

Popular TV actor Jariwala, who shot to fame with her breakout appearance in the remix track "Kaanta Laga", passed away on June 27.

Tyagi, 49, shared a video montage of his pictures alongside Jariwala on his Instagram handle on Sunday morning.

"Pari. I will find you every time you are born and I will love you in every lifetime. I love you eternally meri gundi, meri chokri," he wrote.

Jariwala broke out in 2002 with the overwhelming success of "Kaanta Laga", a remix of the classic Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 film "Samadhi".

She later went on to feature in television reality shows, including "Nach Baliye" and "Bigg Boss 13".

An accidental death report has been registered by the Mumbai Police in connection in connection with her death.

