Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra's latest photos on social media was a sheer treat to the eyes as she dazzled in blue, giving a glimpse of her visit to Orissa as well.

"What a lovely evening meeting the people of Odisha... (and hogging on the local food as always)" captioned the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actor on Instagram.

Parineeti looked breathtaking in the gorgeous indigo-coloured saree. She struck a stylish pose looking divine, a subtle smile on her face. She paired her ethnic look with a pair of traditional earrings minus any neckpiece.

In the second picture, Parineeti looks straight at the camera, her sharp features and striking expressions winning the hearts of several fans. She kept her hair loose in waves and sported a bold, smokey eye makeup.

Parineeti seems to be adjusting her attire in the third picture, looking into a mirror. When looked up close, Parineeti could be seen wearing a shiny silver ring as well. To be precise, she looked no less than a queen.

Revealing the flavour of Orissa in the fourth picture, Parineeti shared a traditional dish of the place. A variety of items could be spotted on her plate, from all types of veggies, steamed rice, red chillies, and cut onions and cucumbers. The dish looked quite tasty and healthy.

As for the fourth picture, the actor gave a glimpse of the pretty location, surrounded by lush greenery, typical of Orissa. The blue sea could also be spotted from a distance.

Parineeti recently visited an Indonesian island, from where she shared a bunch of pictures of her trying scuba-diving.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Parineeti will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Unchai'. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Apart from this, she is also a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

