Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra who is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' opposite Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh yet again dropped a BTS video with Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actress on Tuesday posted a BTS video on her Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into the making of her character, Amarjot, for the film.

In the video, the actress can be seen undergoing a physical transformation for her role in the film. The actress also appears joyful and is captured dancing and enjoying herself while preparing for her scenes during the shooting of the biographical movie.

Sharing the video on social media, the actress wrote a caption that read, "How will I ever top this film experience? Spoiled forever..#Chamkila."

As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section.

A fan wrote, "You have given full justice to this role @parineetichopra just look at your hardwork so proud."

Another fan commented, "Can't wait to watch you perform this special role."

While a third fan wrote, "I'm eagerly waiting for it! Promises to be a blockbuster for sure."

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music.

Makers recently unveiled the film's trailer.

The trailer shows a young man (Diljit Dosanjh) from a Punjab village invited to perform at a local event. Despite his objections to being called Chamkila, he decides to proceed. Surprisingly, his music enthralls the village, especially the women, although some criticize the provocative lyrics. Eventually, he joins forces with singer Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from April 12.

The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama. (ANI)

